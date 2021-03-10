PM nominates Artak Davtyan for the post of Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces

The President of the Republic received the mediation of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to appoint Artak Davtyan as the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. RA President’s Public Relations Department confirmed the news to 1lurer.am.

Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan earlier told Armenpress that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had submitted a motion to President Armen Sarkissian to appoint Artak Davtyan to the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan held the post of Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces from May 24, 2018 to June 8, 2020. On July 16, 2020, by the decision of the Prime Minister, he was appointed Chairman of the Committee on Military Industry of the Republic of Armenia and was removed from the post on November 11, 2020. On March 9, 2021 by the order of the Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan, he was appointed a senior officer for special assignments.