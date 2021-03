Lieutenant General Stepan Galstyan to temporarily assume the duties of the Chief of General Staff

Lieutenant General Stepan Galstyan will temporarily assume the duties of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense informs.

A relevant decision has been signed by Minister of Defense Vaghinak Harutyunyan.

The decision arises from the need to ensure the normal functioning of the General Staff while the post of the Chief of General Staff of the RA Armed Forces remains vacant.