Armenia approves three Covid vaccines

Armenia will roll out the Covid vaccination in March 2021, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

She said the vaccination will be carried out on voluntary basis. People in risk groups will be vaccinated free of charge, she said, adding that it’s not yet clear what it will cost for others.

According to the Minister, the government will import only the vaccines that have successfully passed phase 3 of clinical trials.

Three vaccines – AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sputnik V – have so far been approved by an expert commission.

“With regard to Pfizer, there are issues pertaining to the required storage temperature, which need to be solved” Avanesyan said.

The amount of vaccines to be imported will depend on several factors, including their cost and how much money the state can allocate for the purpose.