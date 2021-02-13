25 people apply to medical centers, one pregnant woman hospitalized after earthquake

As of 20:30 on February 13, 25 people applied to medical centers of the republic for various reasons, scratches and injuries following the earthquake, the Ministry of Health informs.



Everyone is in good health, the Ministry says.



One pregnant woman was hospitalized for security reasons.



The remaining 24 were treated on an outpatient basis.

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Armenia, 8 km southeast of capital Yerevan at 15:29 local time today. The Crisis Management Center received over 3 000 reports on collapse.