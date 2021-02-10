Europe’s oldest person survives Covid just before 117th birthday

A French nun who is Europe’s oldest person has survived Covid-19, just days before her 117th birthday, the BBC reports.

Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre in 1944, tested positive for coronavirus on 16 January but didn’t develop any symptoms.

She told local media she “didn’t even realise I had it”.

She isolated separately from other residents in her retirement home in Toulon, southern France, but is now considered fully recovered.

Sister Andre, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, is now looking forward to celebrating her birthday on Thursday – although she is going to mark the occasion with a smaller group of residents than usual.