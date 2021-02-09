Artsakh tightens the rules for entry of foreigners

For security reasons, the entry procedure of foreign citizens to the territory of the Republic of Artsakh in the post-war conditions has been updated, the Ministry of Foreign Affair informs.

Citizens of foreign countries willing to visit the Republic of Artsakh must first apply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to obtain a permit. The procedure applies both to foreign citizens who need an entry visa, and to citizens of visa-free countries.



For security reasons, information about applications will also be transmitted to the Russian peacekeeping forces.



The foreign national will be notified, when the applications are approved. They will then need to get their visas at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in Yerevan and travel to Artsakh.



As for the timing, corresponding work is being carried out to improve the mechanism. The entry permit is issued within 3 or 4 working days. Sometimes the process may take longer, in which case the foreign national who submitted the application will be notified about the delay.



The mechanism is already in progress. In recent days, representatives of a number of foreign media and international organizations have arrived in the Republic of Artsakh under this procedure.