Scores missing after glacier smashes into Indian dam

Dozens of people are missing and feared dead after a glacier crashed into a dam and triggered a huge flood in northern India, the BBC reports.

The broken dam prompted a deluge of water to pour through a valley in the state of Uttarakhand.

Villages have been evacuated, but officials warned as many as 150 people may have been victims of the flooding.

Video shared on social media showed the floodwater streaming through the area and causing widespread damage.

At least three bodies have been found and 150 people are registered as missing, a police spokesman told the AFP news agency.

He added that “16 or 17” people were trapped inside a tunnel.