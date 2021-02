A magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattled Armenia on February 6, at 00:06 local time (20:06 Greenwich time), the National Survey for Seismic Protection reports.

The quake struck 5 km northeast of the village of Shorzha in Gegharkunik province and measured 5 on the Richter scale at the epicenter.

The tremor was felt in Gegharkunik and Tavush provinces.

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake was registered in the same area at 19: 36 on Friday. Minor destructions were reported in several villages.