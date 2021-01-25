Moderna vaccine appears to work against variants

Moderna’s Covid vaccine appears to work against new, more infectious variants of the pandemic virus found in the UK and South Africa, say scientists from the US pharmaceutical company, the BBC reports.

Early laboratory tests suggest antibodies triggered by the vaccine can recognize and fight the new variants.

More studies are needed to confirm this is true for people that have been vaccinated.

The new variants have been spreading fast in a number of nations.

They have undergone changes or mutations that mean they can infect human cells more easily than the original version of coronavirus that started the pandemic.

Experts think the UK strain, which emerged in September, may be up to 70% more transmissible.