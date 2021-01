Larry King, giant of American broadcasting, has died at the age of 87 in Los Angeles, the BBC reports.

He died on Saturday at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in the city, according to Ora Media, a production company he co-founded.

During his six-decade career, which included 25 years hosting his own CNN programme, King interviewed many famous political leaders, celebrities and sports people.

He was treated in hospital for Covid-19 this month, US media say.