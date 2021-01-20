Trump grants last-minute clemency to over 140 individuals

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has pardoned his former adviser Steve Bannon, who is facing fraud charges.

The announcement came just hours before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Mr Trump also granted clemency to more than 140 others in his final hours in office.

A pardon was announced for rapper Lil Wayne and commutations for rapper Kodak Black and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

In all, 73 individuals received pardons and another 70 had their sentences commuted, a statement from the White House said.

Trump also offered clemency to Paul Erickson, the conservative political operative and ex-boyfiend of alleged Russian spy Maria Butina, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges; Robin Hayes, a North Carolina political donor convicted of trying to bribe officials; Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, convinced of federal charges including racketeering, extortion and the filing of false tax returns; William Walters, a professional sports gambler convicted of insider trading; and Aviem Sella, an Israeli air force officer who the US accused of being a spy.

Mr Trump has issued dozens of pardons in recent months. Many of those pardoned have been close associates and allies, such as former campaign manager Paul Manafort, long-time ally Roger Stone and his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s father, Charles.