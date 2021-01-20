Kamala Harris sworn in as first female Vice-President

Kamala Harris has been sworn in as the first female vice-president in US history.

She was sworn into office by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who made history in 2009 as the first Latina on the top court.

This is the first time a woman, let alone a black and Asian-American woman, has been inaugurated in one of the two highest positions in the US government.

She follows 48 men who have held the position of vice-president before her.

“While I may be the first woman in this office,” Harris vowed in her victory speech in November, “I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”