Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US President

After vowing to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, Joe Biden has officially been sworn in as US president.

His oath of office was administered by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

Biden took the oath with his hand on a familial artifact that has followed him throughout his 50-year political career: a hefty Bible, accented with a Celtic cross, that has been in his family since 1893.

The Bible has been a staple at Mr. Biden’s past swearing-in ceremonies as a U.S. senator and as vice president. His son Beau Biden also used it when he was sworn in as the Delaware attorney general.