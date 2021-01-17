Armenian American Jeff Marootian joins Joe Biden’s climate team

Armenian American Jeff Marootian will join Joe Biden’s Administration as Special Assistant to the President for Climate and Science Agency Personnel.



Jeff Marootian is the Director of the District of Columbia’s Department of Transportation and serves on the U.S. Department of Transportation Agency Review Team for the Biden- Harris Transition.

Prior to joining Mayor Muriel Bowser’s cabinet in 2017, Marootian served in the Obama-Biden Administration and held roles at the United States Department of Transportation as the White House Liaison, Assistant Secretary for Administration and Chief Sustainability Officer.

Originally from New Jersey, he is an alumnus of George Washington University in Washington, DC.