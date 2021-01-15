6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia: At least 30 killed

Rescuers are searching through the rubble of a partially-collapsed Indonesian hospital after a deadly earthquake struck the island of Sulwesi, leaving at least 30 dead, the BBC reports.

The 6.2-magnitude quake on Friday morning came just hours after an earlier, smaller tremor.

Hundreds of people were injured and thousands displaced by the quake.

Local media have reported that six patients and their families were trapped when parts of the Mitra Manakarra hospital in the town of Mamuju collapsed.

Authorities have put the overall death toll for the city at at least 26 but fear that more are buried under collapsed buildings.

The epicenter of Friday’s quake was six kilometers northeast of Majene city at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The initial toll for Majene was reported as four people killed and hundreds injured.