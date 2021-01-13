YouTube suspends Donald Trump’s channel

YouTube has become the latest social network to suspend President Trump, the BBC reports.

The Google-owned service has prevented his account from uploading new videos or live-streaming material for a minimum of seven days, and has said it may extend the period.

The firm said the channel had broken its rules over the incitement of violence.

The president had posted several videos on Tuesday night, some of which remain online.

Google has not provided details of what Mr Trump said in the video it banned.

The move came hours after civil rights groups had threatened to organise an ads boycott against YouTube.