British company Andair Ltd. has stopped the supplies to Baykar Makina, the firm that produces the Turkish Bayraktar drones.

Andair Ltd. says it was approached by the Embassy of Armenia, requesting to stop the supplies to the company as the products are being used in armed drones.

“After the investigation it was apparent that this was the case, and Andair immediately halted supply and cancelled all orders from Baykar Makina,” the company said.