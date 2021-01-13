Azerbaijani social networks full of hatred towards Armenian children – Ombudsman

Azerbaijani social networks are full of hatred and calls for murder, torture, bloodshed and other ill-treatment of Armenian children, Armenian Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan alarms.

For example, he says, pictures of Armenian kids are being used to organize surveys on whether they would kill an Armenian child.

All the evidence is detailed in the Human Rights Defender’s special report, which covers only the period of this war, refers to the organized hatred and enmity towards Armenians in Azerbaijan as a deep cause of ethnic torture and inhuman treatment.