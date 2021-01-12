Home | All news | Society | Azerbaijanis destroy Armenian cross-stone in occupied Artsakh village SocietyTopVideo Azerbaijanis destroy Armenian cross-stone in occupied Artsakh village Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 12, 2021, 14:23 Less than a minute Azerbaijani armed forces have destroyed an Armenian cross-stone (khachkar) in the occupied village of Arakel in Hadrut region. Spokesperson for Armenia’s Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan has shared the video on Twitter. Another video published in social media demonstrating intentional destruction of #Armenia'n monuments by #Azerbaijan'i armed forces: Arakel village of #Hadrut region of the Republic of #Artsakh (currently occupied by Azerbaijan). pic.twitter.com/txRHP3XHdX— Anna A. Naghdalyan (@naghdalyan) January 12, 2021 Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 12, 2021, 14:23 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print