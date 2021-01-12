SocietyTopVideo

Azerbaijanis destroy Armenian cross-stone in occupied Artsakh village

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 12, 2021, 14:23
Less than a minute

Azerbaijani armed forces have destroyed an Armenian cross-stone (khachkar) in the occupied village of Arakel in Hadrut region.

Spokesperson for Armenia’s Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan has shared the video on Twitter.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 12, 2021, 14:23
Less than a minute
Show More
Check Also
Close
Back to top button