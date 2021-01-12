Azerbaijan provides update on military death toll

Azerbaijan has provided update on the number of military losses during the 44-day war.

The Ministry of Defense said on Monday that 2,841 servicemen were killed in the war.

Министерство обороны Азербайджана заявило в понедельник, что в ходе боев в Нагорном Карабахе погиб 2 841 военнослужащий ВС республики.

“Another 64 are listed as missing, work on their search and identification continues,” the Ministry said.

Backed by Turkey, Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against the Republic of Artsakh on September 27.

The leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia adopted a joint statement on November 9 that put an end to hostilities and saw the deployment of Russian peacekeepers along the line of contact and the Lachin corridor linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia.

Russian President Vladimi Putin hosted the first post-war meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister and the Azerbaijani President on Monday, January 11. A joint statement on unblocking of transport links was adopted upon the conclusion of the meeting.