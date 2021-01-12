Armed protests being planned at all 50 state capitols, FBI says

The FBI is warning of the possibility of armed protests being held across the US in the days before Joe Biden is sworn in as president, the BBC reports.

There are reports of armed groups planning to gather at all 50 state capitols and in Washington DC in the run-up to his 20 January inauguration.

The fears come as security plans are tightened for the event itself.

On Monday, Mr Biden said he was not afraid to take the oath of office at the ceremony at the Capitol.

Both he and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to be sworn in there, only two weeks after it was the site of a deadly raid by radical supporters of President Donald Trump opposing the election result.

Security officials are resolute there will be no repeat of the breach seen on 6 January – when thousands of pro-Trump supporters were able to break into the grounds of the complex where members of Congress were voting to certify the election result.