Democrats seek to remove Trump from White House

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has shared with lawmakers plans to remove President Donald Trump from office before starting an impeachment process, the BBC reports

The House of Representatives would vote on a resolution calling on Vice-President Mike Pence to remove Mr Trump’s presidential powers.

House Democrats would then introduce a charge of “incitement of insurrection” against Mr Trump over his role in the violent storming of the Capitol.

The first vote could happen on Monday.

On Sunday, Ms Pelosi wrote to lawmakers outlining plans for a resolution to formally request that Vice-President Pence invoke the 25th Amendment.

The move would allow Mr Pence to become acting president and remove Mr Trump from the White House.