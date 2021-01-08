Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will not be attending the inauguration of Joe Biden on 20 January.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted.

President Trump will become only the fourth president in US history to not attend his successor’s inauguration.

The last time it happened was in 1869, when outgoing president Andrew Johnson refused to travel to the ceremony in the same carriage as President-elect Ulysses Grant.

Media outlets previously reported that Trump was planning to be at his golf course in Scotland, but Scottish First Minister Nicola.