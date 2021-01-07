The work of the next four years will be restoring democracy, Biden says

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the pro-Trump riots at the Capitol, saying the work of the next four years will be rebuilding democracy, CNN reports.

“The work of the moment and the work of the next four years must be the restoration of democracy – of decency, honor, respect, the rule of law. Just plain, simple decency,” Biden said.

The President-elect said he is “shocked and saddened” that the country has come to “such a dark moment,” but added that like other moments in history, America will prevail.

“Through war and strife, America’s endured much. And we will endure here and we will prevail again and we’ll prevail now,” Biden said.

“Today’s reminder, a painful one, that democracy is fragile and to preserve it requires people of good will,” he said.

Rioters stormed the US Capitol building earlier today while members of Congress were meeting to certify Biden’s win.