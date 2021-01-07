Facebook extending block on Trump’s account indefinitely – Zuckerberg

Facebook is extending the block it has placed on US President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg said.

“Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech,” the Facebook boss said.

He added, however, that the current context is fundamentally different, involving use of the platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.