His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, presides over a Divine Liturgy on the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

On January 6, the Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ, which is the commemoration of the Birth and Baptism of Jesus Christ. God was incarnated and appeared to the people.