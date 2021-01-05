Iran issues Interpol arrest notice for 48 US officials including Trump

Iran has requested Interpol to arrest US President Donald Trump and 47 other American officials identified as playing a role in the assassination of top general Qassem Soleimani last year, Mehr News reports.



“The request to issue ‘Red Notice’ for 48 people involved in the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, including the US President, as well as commanders and officials at the Pentagon and forces in the region, were handed over to Interpol,” said Judiciary Spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaeili in his weekly presser on Tuesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is very seriously following up on pursuing and punishing those who ordered and executed this crime,” Esmaili told reporters.

Soleimani, Iran’s top general who led the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was assassinated on January 3, 2020, in a US drone strike in Baghdad ordered by Trump.

Tensions between Iran and the US have been on the rise around the first anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination.