Wikileaks founder Julian Assange refused extradition to US

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the United States, a court in London has ruled, the BBC reports.

The judge blocked the request because of concerns over Mr Assange’s mental health.

The 49-year-old is wanted over the publication of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011.

The US claims the leaks broke the law and endangered lives. Mr Assange has fought the extradition and says the case is politically motivated.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser outlined evidence of his self harm and suicidal thoughts and said: “The overall impression is of a depressed and sometimes despairing man fearful for his future.”