US Congress overrides Trump defense spending bill veto

The US Congress has overturned President Donald Trump’s veto of a defense spending bill, the first time this has happened in his presidency, the BBC reports.

The Republican-controlled Senate held a rare New Year’s Day session to debate the move, which had already been voted for by the House of Representatives.

The $740bn bill will fund defense policy for the year to come.

Mr Trump, who leaves office in a few weeks, objected to certain provisions in the bill.

The Senate voted 81-13 for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) – a two-thirds majority is required to override a presidential veto in both chambers.

It comes just two days before a new US Congress is due to be sworn in.