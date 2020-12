Legendary designer Pierre Cardin, whose futuristic and stylish designs helped revolutionize fashion in the 1950s and 60s, has died at the age of 98, the BBC reports.

The French fashion giant’s career spanned more than 70 years, and his modern style helped usher in the post-war “golden age” of couture.

He also broke ground by bringing designer styles to the masses with some of the first ready-to-wear collections.

A business pioneer, he also licensed his name for a wide range of products.