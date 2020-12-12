Russian peacekeepers arrive in villages attacked by Azerbaijan

Russian peacekeepers have аrrived in the villages of Khtsaberd and Hin Takher in Hadrut region of Nagorno Karabakh, which were attacked by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Head of the district administration Vahan Savadyan confirmed the information to Sputnik Armenia.

“The fire should have stopped. Now the investigation is under way to find out who violated the ceasefire,” Savadyan said.

He said there is no information under whose control the villages are at the moment, because there is no contact with the Armenian military in these villages, he added.

The two villages of the Hadrut region, Hin Taher and Khtsaberd had remained under the control of the Armenian side.

The villages were attacked by the Azerbaijani forces earlier today.