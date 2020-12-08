Yerevan starts sorting waste. The first waste sorting bins have been installed in Ajapnyak and Davtashen administrative districts, Mayor Hayk Marutyan informs.

The “Landscaping and Environmental Protection” NGO has placed three types of different types of waste bins. Located next to “ordinary” waste bins, these bins will allow the population to gradually get used to the culture of sorting garbage, sort it at home and dump in pots near the apartment.

The yellow bins are intended for paper and cardboard, the blue ones are for plastic (plastic bags, bottles, cups, etc.), the small gray /black waste bins are for glass.