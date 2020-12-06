New evidence on the use of chemical weapons in Artsakh by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan visited the National Burn Center today together with a staff doctor, where they acquired new evidence of use of mass destruction weapons containing chemical elements (possibly white phosphorus) by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

“We carried out the examination with the help of special devices. The recorded facts come to substantiate this assumption,” the Ombudsman said.

According to the doctors, the injuries and swellings of the servicemen (especially in the upper extremities) persist for a long time, the wounds caused by the burns are deep in some places, with gray edges, occasionally bleeding, difficult to treat.

Low levels of calcium and hemoglobin in the blood (hypocalcemia), enlargement of the liver and spleen (hepatosplenomegaly) are observed.

According to doctors, the substances emitted from the used weapons enter the body through the respiratory tract, causing damage to internal organs, which can lead to long-term deterioration of health and even death.

Doctors say the burns of various degrees most of the people received from the first days of the war were different from the cases they had encountered in their practice before.

During the visit Arman Tatoyan held discussions with the medical staff, the injured servicemen and their families.

The above-mentioned and all other facts have received the necessary legal recording in the Office of the Human Rights Defender, additional professional studies will be carried out and necessary steps will be taken depending on the results.