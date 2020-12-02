Armenia lifts certain restrictions envisaged by martial law

The Armenian government iс lifting some of the restrictions imposed by martial law introduced on September 27 after the Azerbaijani forces unleashed a large-scale attack against Artsakh.

In particular, the government will lift the ban on organizing and participating in gatherings and strikes.

The special entry and exit regime to/from the territory of Armenia and the restrictions on certain types of publications will also be eliminated.

Last week the National Assembly voted down the proposal to lift the marital law.