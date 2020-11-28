Tehran vows response to assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist

The assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh who was the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry’s research center will not remain unanswered, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday.

“Our enemies know that Iranian people are brave, and this crime will not remain unanswered, the answer will be given at the right time,” the IRIB TV and radio corporation quotes him as saying.

On Friday, the Fars news agency reported an attempt of the nuclear scientist’s life near the city of Damavand in the Tehran province. Later on, the Iranian Defense Ministry confirmed that he had been wounded and died in hospital.