LIVE: French Senate debates resolution on the need to recognize Artsakh

The French Senate is debating a resolution, calling for recognition of the Republics of Artsakh by France.

The resolution is authored by Bruno Retailleau, Patrick Kanner, Hervé Marseille, Éliane Assassi, Guillaume Gontard.

“Only independence can durably guarantee the rights and freedoms of the populations of Nagorno-Karabakh in the face of Turkish Islamist expansionism,” the Senator said in a Twitter post last week.