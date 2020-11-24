Russian Sputnik V vaccine ‘95% effective,’ developers say

The efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4%, based on the second interim analysis of data obtained 28 days after administering the first dose (7 days after the second dose), according to a press release on the vaccine’s website.

Calculation was based on the analysis of data on volunteers who received both the first and second doses of the Sputnik V vaccine or placebo at the second control point (39 confirmed cases as of November 23, 2020) in accordance with the clinical trial protocol.

Preliminary data from volunteers obtained 42 days after the first dose (corresponds with 21 days after the second dose) indicates an efficacy of the vaccine above 95%.

The interim research data will be published by the Gamaleya Center team in one of the leading international peer-reviewed medical journals. Following the completion of Phase III clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, Gamaleya Center will provide access to the full clinical trial report.

Currently, 40,000 volunteers are taking part in the Phase III double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical post-registration study of the Sputnik V vaccine in Russia, of whom more than 22,000 volunteers were vaccinated with the first dose and more than 19,000 volunteers with the first and second doses.