Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Abp. Pargev Martirosyan successfully operated on in LA

Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh, H.E. Abp. Pargev Martirosyan who underwent a successful procedure in one of the hospitals of Los Angeles, the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church informs.

“The Primate of the Western Diocese H.E. Abp. Hovnan Derderian and the faithful pray and wish speedy recovery to the beloved Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh, H.E. Abp. Pargev Martirosyan who underwent a successful procedure in one of the hospitals of Los Angeles,” the Prelacy said.

Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan was transported to the US after a heart attack.