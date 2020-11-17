World Monuments Fund calls for protection of all cultural property in Nagorno Karabakh

World Monuments Fund (WMF) has called for the protection of all cultural property within the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“WMF is reaching out to both sides to stress the importance of safeguarding humanity’s cultural achievements. Recalling that the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia are both parties to the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and the 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property, WMF encourages both nations to honor these commitments fully and proactively safeguard the local heritage,” the organization said in a statement.

“We stand ready to offer support for the documentation and preservation of the many distinct, rich layers of history within Nagorno-Karabakh,” WMF said.