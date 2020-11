Resignation is not on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s agenda. The Prime Minister made it clear during an online press conference today.

“My agenda includes ensuring stability and security in the republic. There is no other issue on my agenda today,” PM Pashinyan said.

Sixteen parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces have been rallying in Yerevan after the signing of the trilateral statement on ending the war in Karabakh, demanding the Prime Minister to step down.