Erdogan’s decree on sending military to Azerbaijan concerns the monitoring center – Peskov

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decree on sending troops to Azerbaijan concerns the work of the joint monitoring center of Turkey and the Russian Federation, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, TASS reports.

Earlier on Monday, the corresponding decree of the Turkish President was submitted for consideration to the country’s parliament.

“The monitoring center will be stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan, the Turkish military should be sent there. This is the implementation of the internal procedures provided for by the internal legislation of the Turkish Republic,” Peskov said.

“As for the agreements on the establishment of a joint monitoring center on the territory of Azerbaijan, this is a product of a bilateral agreement between Russia and Turkey,” the Kremlin spokesman added.

Russian and Armenian officials have ruled out deployment of Turkish peacekeepers along with Russian troops in Nagorno Karabakh.