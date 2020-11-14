Armenian actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan dies aged 85

People’s Artist of the USSR Armen Dzhigarkhanyan died on Saturday at the age of 85, his official official representative and friend Artur Soghomonyan told TASS.

Born and raised in Yerevan, Dzhigarkhanyan started acting in the academic and Russian theaters of the city, before moving to Moscow.

Since 1960, he starred in a number of Armenian films. He became popular in the 1970s with the various roles he portrayed in Soviet films like The New Adventures of the Elusive Avengers (1968), its sequel The Crown of the Russian Empire, or Once Again the Elusive Avengers (1971) and The Meeting Place Cannot Be Changed (1979).

After almost 30 years on the stage of the Mayakovsky Theatre, Dzhigarkhanyan taught at VGIK and in 1996 he founded his own drama theater in Moscow.

With more than 250 roles played, Dzhigarkhanyan has appeared in more films than any other Russian actor.