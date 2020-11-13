Statement on ending the war in Karabakh not a political document on conflict settlement – Armenian PM

The statement on ending war in Nagorno Karabakh is not a political document on conflict settlement, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Public TV.

According to him, there are terms and sentences in the statement that need to be interpreted and become a political content.

“Actually, the discussions are yet to start, and this discussion is going to be of diplomatic nature. And that discussion, I think, will take a very long time. Because, I want to draw the attention of all of us to the fact, that this is a document on the cessation of hostilities,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also noted that the document is not just about, or at least not just about handing over, but keeping lands. Because, he says, it was created in a situation when the lives of about 30 thousand of our soldiers were at risk.

“The cornerstone factor that led to the signing of that statement was the fact that the city of Stepanakert had actually been left defenseless after the fall of Shushi. Then automatically Askeran, Martakert, that is, 20-30 thousand of our soldiers, depending on the scenarios, would be under siege,” PM Pashinyan said.