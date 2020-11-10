France threatens tough EU sanctions against Turkey if the terms of ceasefire in Karabakh are violated

Turkey must accept the terms of the ceasefire concluded by the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, otherwise the EU may impose additional sanctions against the country, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, said at a meeting of the National Assembly of France, TASS reports.

“Regarding the agreement that was concluded after the events of this night and which we did not have time to comment on the day before: we consider it important that Turkey absolutely strictly adhere to the agreed ceasefire, because otherwise it risks facing increased sanctions,” the French Foreign Minister said in response to a question about Turkey’s influence on the events in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The minister specified that in December the EU countries will hold another summit, at which, among other things, Turkey’s aggressive behavior will be discussed. “Earlier, 27 countries of the community have already decided that if Turkey does not change its behavior, measures will be taken against it, including sanctions – these options are already on the table,” he stressed.

“I have spoken more than once about Turkey’s belligerent and unacceptable behavior. President Erdogan calls for hatred against our country and insults the values ​​on which our nation is based,” Le Drian said.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in the region under the agreement.