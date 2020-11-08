Azerbaijani troops fleeing the Berdzor mountains (video)

Zinuzh Media has released footage showing the enemy forces fleeing the Berdzor Mountains as a result of the actions taken by the Armenian side.
Related Articles
Two more Azerbaijani drones hit, tensions remain high
November 8, 2020, 20:47
Mkhitaryan scores hat-trick in Roma’s 3-1 win against Genoa
November 8, 2020, 20:10
Fighting continues in and around Shushi
November 8, 2020, 18:59
Doctors from Diaspora volunteering in Armenia
November 8, 2020, 18:34
Car rally in Vancouver raises awareness about Artsakh war
November 8, 2020, 17:25
Armen Abazyan appointed Director of Armenia’s National Security Service
November 8, 2020, 16:53