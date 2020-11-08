PoliticsTopVideo

Azerbaijani troops fleeing the Berdzor mountains (video)

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 8, 2020, 21:16
Less than a minute

Zinuzh Media has released footage showing the enemy forces fleeing the Berdzor Mountains as a result of the actions taken by the Armenian side.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 8, 2020, 21:16
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button