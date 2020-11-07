Iranian Army deploys units on border with Armenia, Azerbaijan

The commander of the Iranian Army’s headquarter in the northwestern region says that armored units have been deployed on the border area with Azerbaijan and Armenia, Mehr News Agency reports.

Second Brigadier General Ali Hajiloo made the remarks on Friday, noting that the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has the responsibility to defend the borders areas of the country against any aggression of the enemies.

Referring to the recent conflicts between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, he maintained that Army Ground Forces in northwestern Iran has the mission to ensure the security and peace of the region.

He went on to say that Army’s headquarter in the northwestern region has already dispatched a number of forces to monitor the area and currently, armored forces in the region have also participated in this mission.