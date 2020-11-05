More Yazidi volunteers heading for Artsakh to protect the common homeland

Another detachment of Yazidi volunteers is heading to the font to protect the common homeland side by side with Armenians.

A number of representatives of the brotherly Yazidi community have been fighting in Artsakh since the first day the war broke out.

The commander assures they will not lay down their arms until the final victory, thereby confirming their loyalty to Armenia and the Armenian people.

The move is also a kind of revenge for the 2014 genocide of Yazidis in Iraq perpetrated by the same terrorists that are fighting against the Armenian forces today.