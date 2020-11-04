Turkish Grey Wolves group disbanded in France after defacing the Armenian Genocide memorial in Lyon

Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group has been disbanded in France, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has announced.

The decision was made by the Council of Ministers, in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic, the Minister said.

As detailed in the decree presented by Gérald Darmanin, the group incites discrimination and hatred and is involved in violent actions.

Le mouvement des « Loups gris » a été dissous en conseil des ministres, conformément aux instructions du Président de la République.

Comme le détaille le décret que j’ai présenté, il incite à la discrimination et à la haine et est impliqué dans des actions violentes. A lire👇 pic.twitter.com/b3qL7REDPo — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) November 4, 2020

The decision to outlaw the group comes after a memorial to the Armenian genocide near Lyon was defaced with pro-Turkish slogans.

The Grey Wolves, an international organization, is seen as allied to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The memorial was daubed with yellow graffiti that included Mr Erdogan’s initials.

The ban will mean that any activities or meetings by the group could lead to fines or imprisonment.