Trump says will go to Supreme Court to fight election results, as votes are still are being counted

US President Donald Trump says the US election is a “major fraud” on the American public and flags a Supreme Court challenge, with the count putting him neck and neck with challenger Joe Biden.

With millions of legitimate ballots left to count, Donald Trump has declared an unsupported victory.

“Frankly we did win this election,” he claims, speaking in subdued tone. He suggests – without evidence – that election “fraud” has occurred.

“This is an embarrassment to our country,” he says, adding that he plans to go to the Supreme Court to fight election results.

Millions of votes in the 2020 election are yet to be counted and the president has no credibility in claiming a victory.

The outcome of the US presidential election is on a knife edge, with Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden neck and neck in key swing states.

Mr Biden, a Democrat, said he was “on track” to victory, while Mr Trump, a Republican, claimed “a big win.”

Joe Biden also addressed his supporters Wednesday morning. The former vice president claimed he is “on track to win this election” but stopped short of declaring victory, insisting that all ballots need to be counted even if it means waiting awhile for results.