Trump campaign to request Wisconsin recount

The Trump campaign says they will request a recount in the battleground of Wisconsin, the BBC reports.

“Wisconsin has been a razor thin race,” a statement from campaign manager Bill Stepien read. “There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results.”

“The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

In Wisconsin, candidates are allowed to request recounts if the winning margin is one percent or less.

Local officials have until the end of today to finish their vote counts before the counties start canvassing (reviewing) the votes. County officials must wrap that up by 17 November and then send their results to the state-level commission, which will certify the results in December.

A recount would drag things out a bit, but it’s not unprecedented. Under Wisconsin law, the recount would need to be completed within 13 days of the request.

The outcome of the US presidential election is on a knife edge, with Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden neck and neck in key swing states.

No candidate can credibly claim to have won as yet, and both campaigns said they had potential paths to victory.

Mr Biden’s campaign said the race was “moving to a conclusion in our favour”.

But Mr Trump, a Republican, claimed to have won and vowed to launch a Supreme Court challenge, without providing evidence of fraud.

Several key states are expected to finish counting by the end of Wednesday but the election may not be decided for days.